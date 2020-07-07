Editor:
Re: Covid deaths exceed WTC count
When the World Trade Center was attacked on 9/11 , the deaths associated with that disaster was 2,996 people. We all were shocked, deeply grieved and vowed revenge.
Today in Florida our death count is 3,376 from a virus that is not controlled surpassing that of the WTC. Yet, some citizens don’t believe the coronavirus exists.
Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to order Floridians to wear masks in all pubic places to help stop the spread of Covid 19. He relies on trusting all of us to “make good decision.”. This approach is unrealistic.
Casual observation anywhere you need to go, the grocery stores, the pharmacies, walking downtown past restaurants and stores, unmasked people outnumber masks wearers.
What to do? Shame? That doesn’t work and you might get spit on or shot.
The solution lies with targeted public health-education and concerned citizens pressuring Gov. DeSantis to step up and enforce mask wearing! Let’s insist on both.
Patricia Flynn
Sarasota
