Editor:
In today's Sun an article appeared discussing the financing of the repair of the seawall in PGI. It reminded us of the costs involved in the repair of these walls.
Much time was spent regarding the costs of repair and that the reparation was now being handled by a generous contribution by FEMA in supplementing those repairs.
The question I have is that since 1992, we homeowners have been contributing to a "so-called" fund to repair the seawalls if and when they were ever damaged. If this be the case, why was it necessary for the city to seek money from FEMA, when in fact that money collected since 1992 from the land owners should have been ample to repair any and all walls damaged by Irma.
I was told, when I moved here in 1994, that there was a special fund that would take care of any damage of the seawalls in PGI. We paid into the fund every year. It was a very secure feeling. The fund, if properly invested, would have ample moneys to take care of all the seawalls today. But obviously, the City Council decided to use the funds for other purposes and are now asking us to put more money into another fund.
I think the homeowners should demand that when we give money for a definite purpose. The City Council should be responsible to see that the funds stay there for that purpose.
Was this money used for other purposes?
Rachel M. Pfaender
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.