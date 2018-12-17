Editor:
Just how long must the water customers in the Price area have to wait to have our water pressure restored?
Our appliances cannot run correctly on low water pressure. Perhaps we should only pay three-quarters of our bill at the end on the month, until you tweek (your words) the problem.
We want our full water pressure back.
Karen George
North Port
