The clash between the primitive religions of ceremony, tradition and authority and the living religion of the spirit is inevitable. True church is Jesus’ brotherhood, invisible, spiritual, characterized by unity, not uniformity. Religion of the spirit lifts civilization to higher levels. God is spirit.
The local universes are the starting points of true evolution, the spawning grounds of bona fide imperfect personalities endowed with the free-will choice of becoming co-creators of themselves with God as they are to be: perfect spirit.
We are all subjects of predestination, but it is not foreordained that we must accept this divine predestination, we are at full liberty to reject any part or all of it. We each must arrive at our own decisions. Effort and decision are an essential part of the acquirement of survival/resurrection values (evolving soul).
Free-will includes possibility of self-confusion, self-disruption and self- destruction. But also self-control and more and more self-control is the ever increasing demand of advancing mankind.
True liberty to choose for oneself includes: smoking, drinking, any kind of drug or painkiller, family planning, birth control, abortion, prostitution, sexual self-identification and suicide. To ban or prohibit any of those is pure slavery, state and church controlling human bodies as if their property!
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
