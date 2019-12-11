Editor:

A very heartfelt “thank you” to Naomi Pringle for her Dec. 8 guest column on immigration.

Naomi expressed what so many of us believe. We are a nation of immigrants and are stronger because of it.

No matter what our political, religious or personal beliefs, our nation, as well as the world, would be much more peaceful if we all remembered to treat others how we want to be treated.

Darcy Hall

Punta Gorda

