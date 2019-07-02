Editor:

Since I see you published that Iran thought that our president is mentally deficient, on the front page. You have never published all of the things that Iran and their government have said about the U.S. on the front page.

I could say maybe you could try it, but I know you are too busy finding things wrong with our president and publish them in you letters to the editor. The least you could do is find someone new to write them.

Donald Hart Mueller

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments