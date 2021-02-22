Editor:
We must always have the printed word universally distributed on paper.
Public notice and notification is essential to the constitutional press, and Sunshine Laws. That the medium is tangible, in indelible print, and unalterable at the moment of possession, is an assurance of freedom of conscience and thought, and a running record of history which is inherent and required. Digital text and internet content does not; abysmally fails to; and never will meet the very high literal constitutional bar that defines freedom of speech, and of the press. Twitter proved it; Facebook proved it; Communist China and others proved it; and now Tallahassee seeks to prove it.
"Press" in the Constitution is not some quaint nebulous synonym for "dissemination." It is a machine that puts ink to paper with pressure for, distribution to the people: a method, right down to pen in hand. That other medium have been developed to compete, does not negate or obsolete the right and obligation to publicly or privately, generally or individually, in order to provide for the general welfare, tangibly pass and access information to participate in self-governance - even if the electric goes out.. Rather it makes the tangible word as necessary as the 2nd Amendment that protects it.
Journalism at large has not helped its cause by supporting cancel-culture, journalistic bias, restricting access, hyperliteralizing facts and lying by omission. When we seek to limit others' rights and liberties, including viewpoints, ultimately we lose our own rights by the same pretenses.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
