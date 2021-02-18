Editor:
I question why you post infection totals every day for our county, state and nation in regards to Covid-19. There is plenty of anxiety already without you adding to the heap of worry that affects us everyday.
The publication of these totals does nothing to help solve the problems nor ease our minds and certainly isn't newsworthy. Stop it.
Ronald Mathison
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.