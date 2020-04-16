Editor:
As a pilot that works in the private sector, flying the Uber wealthy I can tell you this — your article is so far off base.
All of these management companies fly aircraft 100 times nicer than any airliner out there. We also happen to fly the very wealthy. The wealthy demand the best. That is what they usually get.
For example, we require health declarations for every flight for every person onboard including the crews. This is also required to be signed by their physician prior to travel. (Been doing this since before COVID).
The aircraft are cleaned and sanitized nonstop daily unlike any airliner.
I highly suggest you stop the fear mongering and write an article based on facts. You are part of the problem.
Ryan Ingle
Punta Gorda
