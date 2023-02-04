Editor:

1. A recent letter claimed Social Security cost-of-living increases contribute to the budget deficit. An article by the Chief Actuary of Social Security, the president of the Economic Policy Institute, and an Economic Policy Institute economist (“Social Security and the Federal Deficit: Not Cause and Effect” at https://www.epi.org/publication/social_security_and_the_federal_deficit) makes it clear that is not true.


