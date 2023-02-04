1. A recent letter claimed Social Security cost-of-living increases contribute to the budget deficit. An article by the Chief Actuary of Social Security, the president of the Economic Policy Institute, and an Economic Policy Institute economist (“Social Security and the Federal Deficit: Not Cause and Effect” at https://www.epi.org/publication/social_security_and_the_federal_deficit) makes it clear that is not true.
2. Some politicians claim public schools are failing, and insist private schools are much better. Rather than fix problems they see with pubic schools, these politicians would prefer to provide all parents with tuition vouchers so all children can attend private schools.
The obvious source of money for private school vouchers would be the money that funds free public schools. With no money for free public schools, they would all be closed.
But one year politicians might decide there was not enough money in the budget to fund private school vouchers, so they would be decreased or eliminated.
Students whose parents could afford to pay the private school fees without vouchers would continue to be educated. As adults, those students would get good jobs that pay well. But students whose parents could not afford to pay the private school fees without vouchers would be deprived of an education. As adults, they would have no choice but to take low-paying jobs.
Of course, politicians who want private school tuition vouchers for all students will promise this would never happen.
Are you willing to risk your children’s future by believing that politicians would never lie?
