I wish to offer some thinking about how the public sector (government) and the private sector (business) affect the economy.
When government costs exceed revenue that is frequently addressed by printing more money and/or retaining a deficit and/or raising taxes. Having those tools available, the persons working in the public sector are not required to perform at a very high level and the results of using those tools are detrimental — e.g.:
• Printing more money usually causes inflation which reduces consumer’s purchasing power.
• When a deficit is repeatedly retained the problem can snowball to a financial catastrophe.
• Every dollar taxed is a reduction to those available for fueling the engine of the private sector.
Unlike the government, a business can’t print more money when costs exceed revenue nor can it survive if it operates at a loss for several years. Also, since the private sector is competitive addressing a financial shortfall by raising prices may be problematic if not impossible. Consequently, businesses are strongly motivated to improve their product quality and increase the efficiency with which it is produced — i.e. unlike persons in the public sector, those who perform in the private sector are encouraged to constantly strive for excellence.
Since there will always be both public and private sectors, it is important to make sure the public sector doesn’t grow to the point that it prevents our private sector from bringing forth a standard of living that is envied by the rest of the world.
Rick Metzger
Port Charlotte
