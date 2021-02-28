Editor:
It appears that Charlotte County commissioners are going the way of Texas in privatizing sewer projects in certain areas of Charlotte County. We need only read the headlines as to what has happened in Texas to figure out where this is headed. A privately owned utility company wants to install sewers along the Placida peninsula and the outer islands. This means they can charge whatever they want for the installation, which is now guesstimated at more than double the costs of other sewer projects throughout Charlotte County.
We need only look at what is happening to Texans after their “privately owned” utility company’s power outage. That company is now billing Texas residents up to $7,000 for electrical service.
There have been studies done on water quality in this area and have found no human fecal pollution in the waterways. This means the septic systems are doing their job. If taken care of and emptied on a regular basis these systems work very well.
Installing a sewer system in an area with a high-water table can lead to disaster if the system breaks down and raw sewage leaks into the waterways. It happened in November of 2020. A line was broken in Burnt Store spilling 48,000 gallons of raw sewage and another line in Rotonda the same year spilled 800 gallons. Also, imagine what happens during a long-term power outage and the sewers start to backup into homes.
Lastly, keeping septic systems in working condition is a much more environmentally friendly alternative.
Barbara Gavel
Placida
