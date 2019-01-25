Editor:
Perusing the Viewpoint, I can't help think of 1999 film "The Matrix." The red pill and blue pill, a popular cultural meme, metaphorically representing the choice between knowledge, freedom, truths, reality; and blue pill as security, happiness, blissful ignorance, illusion.
I'm convinced 99 percent of our population swallowed the blue pill.
Most democracies, politics is the pursuit of power. There are two separate organizations playing the political game: the open invisible one, the members of which hold office as members of a government, and the invisible one composed of individuals who control this visible organization and then whom is vested the real power the essence of which is finance.
Financial power may be used to promote truth or fallacies, good or evil, national prosperity or national ruin. So long as human nature is corrupt and evil what it is, so long will the rule of the invisible power prevail. The strength of a democracy that's lies at the mercy of invisible leaders who, being nationally irresponsible, cannot be called to account for the consequences sequences of the acts of the government's that control.
At the same time constitutes, the inherent weakness of any form of government, the apotheosis of which is control of both parties in the state, right, left, radical,conservative, by same forces. Then, only the puppets change while the rule of individuals controlling the machine continues unhindered. Voters who wonder why their efforts have failed wonder in vain. As the dupes of a controlled publicity their privilege of the vote is a farce.
Thomas W. Smith
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.