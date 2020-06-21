Editor:
On a regular basis, some writers to the Sun complain that the number of “anti-Trump” letters to the editor far exceed those that are “pro-Trump.” Over a 2-month period, I analyzed all letters and found that 74 were “pro-Trump” while 73 were “anti-Trump” (within the “margin of error”).
Those in each “camp” said those in the other “camp” were “ignorant,” “uninformed,” and “stupid” because they only listened to news sources that agreed with their point of view. “They” were all “un-Christian,” “un-American,” “hateful,” and “supported activities that would destroy the Constitution.” Hopefully, we can all dial back our emotions, consider what is actually happening, and create a dialog based on facts.
Most letters, regardless of point of view, were huge on opinions but minimal on facts. Perhaps it is my bias showing, but, I noticed that the “pro-Trump” letters supported him without really “defending” him (i.e. “This is what the President did or said, and, this why it was proper, good, appropriate, or, at least, acceptable”). The “pro-Trump” arguments during the Impeachment process are a perfect example of this. There were lots of complaints, but never a real “defense.” Similarly, when some criticize Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus, there has been no “here is the President’s plan."
I have two requests. First, rather than just attack someone with a different point of view, state the facts that are the basis for your letter and then defend those facts. Second, run your own analysis of letters to the editor and report back what you determine.
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
