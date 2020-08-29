Editor:
I do not believe in abortion as a form of birth control. However, certain important issues should be considered, such as if a women's life is in danger, fetus is not viable, a child who would have no quality of life, the results of rape or incest, should all be reasons for abortion.
As for a women's rights to her body, we are not second-class citizens, yet that's exactly what you and the politicians are trying to treat us. No one has the right to impose their point of view on others.
Years ago, I became a pro-choice advocate when a co-worker was brutally raped. By the time she came back to work, she learned that she was pregnant with the rapist's fetus. Her parents and priest told her it would be a sin for her to have an abortion. Yet, she didn't want any reminders of what had happened to her.
At work we all tried to support her as best we could. We didn't see the warning signs even though she kept on saying she would not have the rapist's fetus. It was tragic that she felt she had no options and she eventually took her life and the life of the fetus. What a shame that nobody really thought about her and her rights.
Yes, I am pro-choice supporter and my co-worker would be alive today if she was given the choice. I strongly believe this should not be a political issue, but a private issue between a woman and her doctor.
Penny Hrycyshyn
Port Charlotte
