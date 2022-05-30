Editor:

What is wrong with our nation that we can't have sensible gun control laws?

Sandy Hook, Parkland, and now Robb Elementary....how many children must die from a person wielding an assault rifle before our nation's representatives will do something about it?

How long will politicians continue to let the fear of loss of position and power to dictate their actions before taking a moral stand on gun rights?

Every senator, every representative, and every citizen who fails to speak out and take positive action to end this insanity has blood on their hands.

When the overwhelming number of citizens in our nation are in favor of enacting sensible gun control measures....it's time to do something!

Keith Weber

Punta Gorda

