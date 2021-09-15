Editor:

Since schools have been opened there are already as many cases of Covid-19 in students than there were in all of 2020! Still there are parents who refuse to allow their children to wear a mask as mandated.

I'm convinced that Trump supporters are behind this so as to impede the recovery of our economy, as well as controlling the pandemic. But endangering their children to prove a point is insanity! It should be considered child endangerment or at least child neglect. In a global pandemic, there are no exceptions to protecting people. Mandates are necessary and must be obeyed. That's how diseases like smallpox and polio were eradicated. That's how Covid-19 can be controlled also.

Regarding all this furor about Afghanistan: Where were the condemnations after 9/11? President Bush, like President Biden was responsible to protect American lives. No one can see the future.

In Texas, an anti-abortion bill was passed which seems to be adopted by several other states as well. This is so hypocritical, telling people they can't have an abortion while telling them they don't have to wear a mask. In the case of abortion, it should be a mother's choice. In the case of wearing masks, it a case of whether or not someone is endangering the public. "Pro-lifers," as they like to be called, are merely "pro-pirth," for these children will be subjected to the same child neglect that we are witnessing today.

Marvin Myszka

North Port

