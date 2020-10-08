Editor:
A recent letter stated that the radical left is anti-God, pro-abortion. For this senior, God is everything in my life. I believe that He is a God of love who gave us free will, which allows each of us to make decisions that affect our lives. Therefore, I am also a pro-choice advocate. The writer also states that catholic priests are telling their congregations that it is a sin to vote Democrat. Wow, talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
Who was standing in the pulpit telling the congregation that it is a sin for priests to sexually abuse innocent children. Let's not even mention the ongoing cover-up or any of the other atrocities. Guess those weren't sins. Judge not lest you be judged.
When all these folks with such high morals choose to pay all medical expenses and adopt every unwanted child, when all the males who spout pro-life share the date of their vasectomies, and when they then find homes for all the foster children, only then will the "put up or shut" criteria be met. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. Perhaps all we really need is a MYOB law.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
