What I often hear from my liberal acquaintances is that a wall is not a message we want to send. It does not represent our values. Those same people support abortion. Should I glean from this that approving the murder of babies is a message we do want to send?
The issue about the wall has nothing to do with messaging, right or wrong, rule of law, or, in fact, what they actually believe. It is all about thwarting a duly elected president because he is doing things they don't like. If it were really about our image, there are other things that send negative messages, but are OK with Dems.
It would be refreshing if we could all be honest about our motivations. Or, at a minimum, articulate the rationale. For me, killing babies is not OK. And, yes, protecting our sovereignty is OK. I am not ashamed to say so. And I can explain why.
Sylvia E. Warren
Englewood
