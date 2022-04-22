Marriage isn't what it used to be. Today 18% of households are a married couple with children compared to 40% of households in 1970. Children are 22% of the population and are 31% of those living in poverty. Single female households have 36% of all children in poverty and 46% of children in poverty younger than 6 years of age.
Democrats want to give poor single head of households an additional $120 billion a year. Joe Manchin is a moderate Democrat who wants work requirements tied to welfare dollars. He supports a helping hand but not long-term continual handouts. But how can a young woman, herself raised in a dysfunctional impoverished environment with a limited education, who has 2-3-4 children possibly work more than a minimum wage job? She would also need day care and public transportation.
For young destitute women living with no hope, no promise of tomorrow and for whom family and marriage hold no special allure why don't we pay them not to have children rather than after the fact?
Any child who does not know his/her father or mother is traumatized. They spend 12 years in public education and still cannot properly read, write, spell and do math. Some will find an identity on the streets and some will end up in prison. There is nothing honorable or decent about politicians who just see poor folks as votes.
