Since Floyd’s killing, militants are rioting in Democrat-run cities around the county under the auspices of reforming the police. Their ultimatums of universal healthcare and addressing the climate crisis have nothing to do with police reform. Anarchists want to alter history and advance their socialist agenda! Millions are spent on numerous ineffective social programs. So-called systemic racism is biased toward whites, (congressional Black Caucus, affirmative action, Black universities). Lack of police presence is encouraging violence, looting, arson, and the development of CHOP/CHAZ. Defunding police is guaranteed to be ineffective!
BLM expects discourse about obstacles facing Blacks whichWhite people must fix —“systemic racism” rather than things Black people can control; their culture and values. Apparently Black problems only matter when it’s perceived that White people cause them.
Shootings increased dramatically this year yet they concentrate on destruction rather than protecting lives. BLM rhetoric of Black people being stalked isn’t substantiated by evidence. The media stokes fear and claims “murderous police” and mass incarceration represents genocide against Black people.
Perhaps Charlotte County had ‘peaceful’ BLM rallies, that’s not the norm. ‘Rifts’ aren’t imaginary, there’s no redefining police departments.
How do you envision a House-Senate bipartisan bill? The House expects unarmed social workers to handle low-level occurrences enabling police to address serious crimes. Who’ll decide low-level crimes; numerous “low level” incidents end in murder of victims and/or police? Exactly what should be done to accommodate anarchists; their demands discount police brutality!
Christine McNamara
Port Charlotte
