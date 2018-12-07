Editor:
There was an article in the paper on Dec. 1 "Is it for birds or property owners" and again her sources are two building contractors who will only profit from fee reduction and one just happens to be a commissioner.
The Charlotte County Commission lowered the fees for lots under 1/2 acre four years ago which had a negative impact on the Scrub Jay population. Ninety percent of the new homes built in Gulf Cove were built on Scrub Jay lots and were not built by the owner of the lots at the time the change was passed. Most of these homes were built on double lots.
Scrub-Jay's are territorial so you cannot just move them and their young have to be 2 years of age before they look for their own territory. So it's going to take 10 years to build a new Scrub Jay preserve and at least 2 years for young Scrub-Jay to locate it. The County Commission needs to put a halt to building on Scrub Jay lots for 15 years till the preserve is built.
Also, for the people who have bought vacant lots to help preserve scrub jay habitat we should be able to do a unity of title to help us with the maintenance of these lots.
Richard Van Acker
Port Charlotte
