Editor:
In this trying time, it is very easy to let ourselves sink into TV shows, movies and books to “forget.” But then at the end of the day, we have not accomplished anything and that doesn’t feel very good.
My cousin and I came up with an idea that is helping us pass the “stay-at-home” time and is productive. We are working on the projects we’ve put on the back burner. To give us incentive, each morning we take pictures of the project we’ve chosen and send them to each other. The project has to be small enough to complete in one day. If not, we break it into parts.
Then at the end of the day, we take a picture of what we’ve accomplished and send that. The incentives to finish: we don’t want to disappoint each other, we cheer each other on, and it's very satisfying. I’d like to suggest that people write a letter to the editor relaying what they are doing to get through this. Stay safe and if you can, stay at home.
Lee Fanning Hall
Englewood
