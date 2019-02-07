Editor:
Now that Mosaic has poisoned all the waters in Florida and killed all the fish, let's stop fighting, as Charlotte and other counties did a few years ago, knowing that this would happen.
Profit before people is not the way of the Lord, and his promises, but there are too many profiting from it.
Don Monroe
Port Charlotte
