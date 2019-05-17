Editor:
Let’s program a computer to solve all political problems.
We shouldn’t need or want politicians.
No lobbyist’s allowed.
Parameters being, the overall betterment of our country, and all our lives on an equal basis. (America first, we’ll work on the world later)
Forbidding all persons it deemed to be harmful to the betterment of all Americans to hold any office or position of influence or power, or to run for that office.
Verified by an impartial top of the line system/program. Put together by the top of the line professional programmers. Checked out by all who want to, and are qualified, with the ability to do so.
The computer will monitor all that’s going on, and there should/will be transparency in all things.
Keeping the general well being and our general advancement, safety, health, education and national and local security paramount.
The Constitution (isn’t “the Holy Grail”) should be looked at by the computer, and replaced with a more up to date Realistic one. Not Band Aids, (amendments) but laws.
Computers will dictate our policies (politics). People know that computers can’t be bribed.
We can vote on those laws.
Party affiliation would be an antiquated bad memory from our ignorant past. (No we vs. them).
No sane, rational, American citizen can truthfully say, "we have a fair and unbiased government here in America."
Something has to change.
Humans could probably do a good job if they weren’t influenced by nefarious "rewards."
But we are weak, Susceptible beings.
John O’Shea
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.