Editor:
Recently reading the letter, “Don’t ditch source of progress,” there seemed to be some confusion between scientific hypothesis and theory.
In casual, non-scientific usage, theory and hypothesis are often used interchangeably, as in a hunch. Example: “I have a theory as to why my car won’t start.” The scientific usage, however, is, “I have a hypothesis as to why my car won’t start.” A hypothesis is an educated guess based on limited information. As more information is researched, the hypothesis might be shown to be true. If true, based on repeated testing, substantial supporting data and consensus of many scientists, it is accepted as theory and is subject to peer review. A theory survives until further peer review research disproves or alters it.
Experiments in the 1800s proved that carbon dioxide (CO₂) absorbs infrared radiation, which heats the atmosphere, and repeated experiments continue to confirm this. Thus, it is a theory, not a hypothesis. As a theory, it is useful in making certain predictions.
Since CO₂ levels have increased from the pre-industrial levels of 280 parts per million (ppm) to 410 ppm now, the result is that the earth is heating up. We need to curb CO₂ emissions to protect our planet from overheating. A market-based approach to reduce CO₂ emissions with dividends coming back to households, “Energy Dividend Act of 2019,” was recently introduced in the House of Representatives, with a companion bill in the Senate.
Ask Sens. Rubio and Scott and Rep. Steube, to support these bipartisan bills.
Jerry Larson
Port Charlotte
