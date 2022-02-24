Steve Reilly's report about plans to construct a huge multi-storied building in the woodlands at Artists' Avenue and S.R. 776 left the impression that the commissioners may allow our town of one family homes to be destroyed. Already there are two-storied buildings along S.R. 776 despite neighborhood opposition.
When I moved here, diggers left Overbrook Gardens alone, but at the start of the pandemic we were told they would "clean pipes." I phoned the number and a lady assured me there'd be no digging, but under the guise of "cleaning the pipes" under driveways, remotely controlled equipment dug deep ditches, tore grass-covered earth away from near the pipes and damaged them. They harvested valuable Englewood earth and left soil unprotected during the rainy season, causing erosion by driveways and roads.
Two Dearborn projects wasted money. Our infrastructure is our narrow two-way roads, but the first project made some of them one-way with cumbersome curbs, narrow entrances, and deep ditches. The latest "redevelopment" is replacing the first's bumpy fake bricks, with uneven intersections. Along many roads, like McCall, Green and Overbrook deep ditches were dug. The roads deteriorated, edges crumbled.
At Manasota Beach Park the new "boardwalk" needs to be rebuilt to go over the living dune. Brooms and shovels should replace the environmentally unfriendly blowers.
