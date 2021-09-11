Throughout history a powerful force has hindered the growth of human welfare and happiness. It is more powerful than the mafia or the military. It has global catastrophic effects and can be found anywhere from the world's most powerful boardrooms to your local bar. It is human stupidity.
Always and inevitably, everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation.
The probability that a certain person be stupid is independent of any other characteristics of that person.
A stupid person is one who causes losses to another person or group of persons while himself deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses.
Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular, non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places and under all circumstances to deal or associate with stupid people infallibly turns out to be a costly mistake.
There are some politicians and citizens who promote civic discord with their beliefs that white people are just no good, that they are all racist and white supremists. They manipulate Black voters by telling them their predicament of life is solely because of their victimization by whites. Democrats believe America is a horrid wretched place to such a degree that they are incapable of love of anything.
To deliberately and maliciously promote civil discord is the epitome of stupidity.
