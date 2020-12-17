Editor:
With regard to Ms. Asmutis' letter refuting the Punta Gorda city manager’s statement on the pronunciation of Punta Gorda, she stated several sources to back up her contention that it should be pronounced Poonta Gorda vs. Punta (as in punt the football) Gorda, which the city manager stated.
While I respect her knowledge of Spanish, and know that would be the proper Spanish pronunciation, all of that takes a back seat to the way the long time residents pronounce it. I have lived in this area for over 30 years, and know many who are older than me (77 years), who grew up here, and I will go with their pronunciation, whether it is is ‘proper’ Spanish or not. “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” The name of this city should be pronounced PUNT-a Gorda.
Terry Wilgus Knisely
Port Charlotte
