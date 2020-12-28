Editor:

Hi, I want to respond to the writer who complained a few weeks ago about people using/misusing pronouns in conversations. Really!

We are in the middle of a pandemic, folks are losing their jobs/homes, we just finished a crazy presidential election, many families go to bed hungry each evening in the U.S., and you are worried about pronouns. If that is all you have to be concerned or annoyed about, please get down on your knees and say a prayer of thanksgiving.

I'm an educator, I understand proper grammar and it's importance; however, I think there are a great number of pressing problems, challenges, and situations we face together as a nation. Thank you for your time. I hope I had proper pronoun usage for you in this letter. Please have a safe, healthy 2021.

Sandie Schelm

North Port


