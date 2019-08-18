Editor:
President Trump said after Charlottesville there were good on both sides. A true statement, but nonetheless, he was attacked for not condemning “white supremacy.”
He does condemn “racist violence.” He recognizes that “racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals.” All that choose violence, according to the president, are “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” Even condemning such acts, including “white supremacy,” the left is unable to accept his words.
El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius is suspected of being a white supremacist. Why? His “white supremacist manifesto.” The MSM, and presidential candidates Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren, blame Trump for the recent mass shootings and causing divisions among us. This is the time to bring healing instead they attacked him and accused him off causing this incident. They’re attacking Trump in order to garner votes from this tragedy, campaigning rather than focusing on recovery and healing.
There was a shooting in Dayton by Connor Betts. He opposed President Trump, supported Warren, described himself as a leftist, supported the “antifa movement,” opposed ICE and was a registered Democrat. And, get this, he was pro-gun control. He left his “manifesto.”
Where is the left's indignation? Where is MSM? Why don’t the Democratic candidates rise up in unison and condemn the left?
Both tragedies, El Paso and Dayton, provide proof that there is evil on both sides.
Trying to get the left to understand this is like trying to baptize a cat.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
