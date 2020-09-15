Editor:
Social injustice dominates the news lately. It is most commonly associated with racial discrimination, the worst of which is institutionalized racial discrimination where public and private institutions have encoded methods to suppressing minorities. Protests are going on in many large American cities, condemning institutionalized racial discrimination and the evil people who enacted and enable these practices. So, who are these evil people?
It can’t be minorities since they are the suppressed ones. It can’t be liberals since they’re marching for social justice while burning businesses in Portland, Seattle, etc. And Democrats have been working for and promising racial equality forever, so it can’t be them. It can’t be women because these life-bearers are the foundation of our families. It’s not the young because they have no power. It’s not private sector business owners because they’re all shut down due to COVID-19.
The only ones left to blame are older conservative white male politicians, specifically ones married to submissive foreign-born wives who might let them get away with it. This type of person likely lives in a cave and would need tanning lotion to not look too pasty. All of which leads us to Trump as the one and only person responsible for institutionalized racial discrimination in America.
James McCague
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.