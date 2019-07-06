Editor:
As chaplain of the Peace River Chapter, ABATE of Florida, Inc., (American Bikers Aimed Towards Education), I wish to thank the editors and staff of the Sun on their coverage over the loss of our president, Billy Neal.
In particular I wish to thank staff writer Daniel Suthpin, who took the time and effort in meeting with the family of Billy Neal and myself in order to gain insight into Billy's life in order to compose and print a heartfelt article in his honor.
Bill Neal was an important part in the motorcycle community and member of the Hard Road Ministries, a ministry founded by two bikers who hold Christian services each Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Community Life Center where I was honored in conducting his memorial service.
ABATE is a motorcycle rights organization which protects the rights of all motorcyclists against totalitarian enactment and, through our efforts, have fought and won many battles against “big government.”
At the same time our chapter supports the community by donating to our annual Toy Run for children, Food Drive for those in need and School Supply Run for children.
This creates a positive attitude towards bikers and by changing attitudes we can change lives.
That was Billy, that is ABATE and that is Hardroad Ministies.
With all the negatives on the “lame-stream media,” it is my prayer that people like Daniel Suthpin and those employed by the Sun would make it their priority in restoring the dignity of journalism. With God all things are possible.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
