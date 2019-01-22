Editor:
We are dealing with the effects of growth here in Englewood. The proposed hotel in East Englewood is a prime example.
Our economy runs on growth and tourism. Very little has been done to diversify our employment options. We build sports facilities, approve housing developments, widen roads, spend money on tourism and then bemoan the obvious result, more tourist facilities, crowded beaches, traffic congestion and the need for more accommodations, shopping and restaurants.
Zoning is a tool to inform everyone of the possible additions to their neighborhoods. If you purchase near property that is zoned commercial and you might expect it to be developed eventually. Where problems arise is when there are requests for zoning changes. In that instance there is legitimate grounds for objection that should be heard and respected. The NIMBY phenomenon is common, not just here but everywhere. It is a growing pain.
Unfortunately, time marches on and the result of our need for jobs overcame our desire to keep the small town character. Or perhaps it is also the results of past apathy, but we cannot unring that bell. And people with commercial property have the right to use it according to their zoning. They invested with that in mind. They are not the bad guys.
Fred Kirby
Englewood
