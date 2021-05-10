Editor:
I am 75. In my life I have seen a lot, experienced a lot, and kept up with the changes including computers cell phones etc. I know my life is coming to an end sooner than later but I am very frustrated with the “robots.” Press this and that and not being able to speak to a human being. I have tried four times to teach Florida Power by phone. Finally I lied and said there was a power outage. Only then was I able to speak with someone. My issue. A vacant house for 12 years behind mine that the palms are growing in easement. Three years ago when Erma went through, they were hitting the wires. The sparks caused a fire. Fortunately the man next door was a supervisor with Florida Power and had them cut. He has moved and they are higher and more dangerous now. My concern is that either house might catch fire or the neighborhood will lose power if there is another storm. The lady told me there is nothing she can do and I should go online which I have also tried to do. She said it is the homeowner's responsibility, but there is none. Any suggestions?
John Connell
North Port
