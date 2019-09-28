Editor:
Today, once again, I was shocked by the latest attack on our Second Amendment.
The publisher of the Waterline described the latest proposed attack. For those of you who do not subscribe to Waterline, track down the article (Sept. 19 issue), read it and please start brainstorming on how we pro-gun residents of Florida can stop this craziness. For me, the scariest part of the proposed amendment to the Florida constitution is the sneaky way the anti-gun supporters intend to have the legal means to take all your guns, not just so-called semi-automatic assault long guns.
Violating the provisions of this measure would be a third degree felony. How many felons do you know that can legally own any firearm (read handguns)? So, please, we all, like Josh Olive, need to find new ways to educate the uninformed.
My last comment, which we all know, is criminals and mentally ill folks will have a good laugh if this proposal becomes law. This scheme only takes guns from honest, law-abiding citizens.
Lawrence Barron
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.