Editor:
Another out-of-area developer with dollar signs in his eyes will petition the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board and the County Commission to allow him to build a 78-foot-tall structure and two 53-foot structures in the middle of a neighborhood of single-story, single-family homes (65 and 40 feet above base flood elevation respectively).
The property, on Arlington Drive in Cape Haze Windward along the West Branch of Coral Creek, has been zoned to allow condos, but only at 35 feet above flood elevation.
What’s the rationale for the height variance?
Just so the developer can make more money at the cost of the neighbors.
The residents are naturally upset. They are concerned about parking and traffic, as well as the thought of a building 78 feet above ground looming over their quiet neighborhood. They thought they were offered protection by zoning and land use regulations. But if the P&Z Board and the county commissioners approve this project they will find that their trust was misplaced. This proposed development is totally incompatible with the homes in the area. Further, it will set a bad precedent for future development in West County.
There are also a number of environmental concerns as Coral Creek is an ecologically sensitive estuary and it’s role as a breeding ground for marine life would be adversely affected by this type of development.
Please contact the P&Z Board and the county commissioners and tell them to reject this egregious proposal.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.