I write to follow up on the Feb. 20 letter regarding rezoning applications in Englewood for high density apartment developments. He is spot on with his commentary.
The Artists Ave project, and now the proposed Feldman property project, are both ill-suited for their proposed locations. The disruption in quality of life that homeowners in the Elm Street area abutting the Artist project will experience is bad enough. The proposed Feldman project – 204 units, six buildings on a mere 15.7 acres – is especially egregious in that it drops these high-density buildings smack dab in the middle of four residential single family home neighborhoods: Boca Royale; Arlington Cove; Oak Forest and Pine Lake – abutting the first three and across the street from the fourth.
The Feldman project represents another intrusion in to Englewood by out-of-state developers simply trying to get the highest density zoning approved so as to line their pockets. These developers couldn’t care less about the impact on those of us that live in Englewood.
I have no issue with the addition of apartments to the greater Englewood area. There are many available land plats in the Englewood area that are far more suitable for builds of this type, plats that are not on top of, or in the middle of, long established single family home neighborhoods.
As the letter writer suggests, don’t let misplaced apartment intrusions happen here, as your neighborhood could be next.
