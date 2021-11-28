Advocates for the Manchester Waterway cuts claim their project has the support of the Beaches and Shores Committee. They don’t tell the whole story.
In May 2018, the committee voted to support the proposal subject to assurances that the Manchester meets the water quality standards as defined by the state. Other conditions for approval were to disturb minimal mangroves and preserve the pristine ecosystem of the Tippecanoe Bay and Muddy Cove area.
Water quality in the Manchester Waterway does not meet standards. The Manchester is impaired for Chlorophyll, an indicator of high algae, nutrient enrichment, and degraded water quality. Manchester nutrient levels will get worse for several reasons:
Growth in this relatively sparsely settled area will lead to more stormwater and more wastewater.
Global warming: Warmer water causes more algae blooms; more frequent storms and severe weather. More precipitation creates more runoff.
No septic to sewer conversions, sewer or stormwater system upgrades are planned in this area. Nor are there programs for education and awareness, native landscapes, fertilizer management, minimizing yard clippings into the canals, etc.
The proposed dredging will destroy as much as 3 acres of mangroves, which provide fish and wildlife habitat, storm buffer, water filtering and recycling, and carbon sink. Destroyed mangroves will not be replaced in Charlotte County. They are lost forever.
Dredging will destroy seagrasses and game fish nursery areas and habitats required by juvenile endangered Smalltooth Sawfish.
Let’s set the record straight. This project does not meet the conditions set by Beaches and Shores.
