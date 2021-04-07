Editor:

Here’s a thought. Perhaps the parents of all those unaccompanied minors (no matter if they, the parents, are already in the U.S. or in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) should be prosecuted for child endangerment.

They are entrusting their children to the drug cartels. They are making sure their daughters have birth control. The parents know their children will be abused. Being sexually abused is a lifetime nightmare. King Biden is complicit. He should be held accountable.

Secure the border. Enough is enough.

America first!

Carol Murphy

Rotonda West

