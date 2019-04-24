Editor:
Reading the article on the girl (purposely not naming her) infatuated by the Columbine tragedy, I again ask the question, from where did the money to do this come?
Here we have a high school senior who managed to buy a plane ticket three days in a row and then, upon arrival, purchase a weapon. Who provided the money? Instead of "allowing her parents time to grieve" as your article suggested, why have they not been taken in and questioned as to the source of this funding.
Of course, I asked the same question about the Columbine perps and every other jobless perpetrator of these horrific crimes.
Why is there never an answer?
Nancy McCune
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.