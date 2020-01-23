Editor:
As the 2020 Legislative session begins, 1,704 communities and 350,000 home sites are challenging Senate bills under consideration. These communities are land lease parks where the residents own their homes but lease the land from community owners. Most are home to seniors, veterans and retirees. Today these owners are corporations, REITs, insurance companies and private equity firms.
In 1984 the Legislature recognized the unique relationship between these two groups. Florida Statute Chapter 723 offered some protections for residents and rights and obligations for both parties. The difference is at that time most communities were owned by “Mom & Pop” owners providing a living for their families.
Senate Bill 818 and to some extent Senate Bill 998 seek to remove some of these protections and create more of a financial burden on these residents who must survive on relatively fixed incomes with increasing medical, pharmaceutical and food costs. A prime example of this is the request to give a new prospectus to all new homeowners.
A prospectus is a disclosure statement provided to homeowners indicating obligations, how rents are adjusted and is accompanied by rules and regulations of the community. By law they are to remain with the lot and passed on the next homeowner. Newer versions favor more latitude in rent increase and place more maintenance responsibility on the homeowner.
The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida, Inc. is the only nonprofit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the rights of over 1.2 million manufactured home owners in the state of Florida..
Jerry Durham
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.