“Building boom proposed for Burnt Store.” I am referring to the Saturday, June 19th DailySun article. There are two proposed plans submitted by the same owners to construct almost 3,000 homes on 592 acres of vacant land. While the issue is at the “FYI” stage, now is the time to speak up and speak out.
When the founders of what is now Charlotte County developed a plan for growth, they probably viewed current land uses at that time and developed a growth plan that had a positive impact on population growth and the impact on the land, air, and sea.
Hopefully, we can assume that the current Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals closely scrutinizes the filing plans as they relate to the Charlotte 2050 Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2011 as it relates to natural resources, coastal planning, density, and schools. The goal is as follows: “Manage growth and change consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan to maximize quality of life with an emphasis on efficient processes that support positive business, neighborhood communities, and protect our environmental assets."
The key phrase here, is to adopt a plan that does not have a negative impact on the quality of life, we in South Charlotte enjoy but also includes that any zoning change must not have a negative impact on the environment as well.
These are important words. We can only hope that the members of the various government agencies involved with reviewing these two projects adheres to that Goal.
Robert Reichert
Punta Gorda
