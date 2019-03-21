Editor:
On April 1 to and including April 22, for an hour each day, you’ll find me standing on the grassy medium of Veterans Boulevard at the intersection of Tamiami Trail. That’s 22 hours and 22 days. I’ll be “demonstrating,” according to "code enforcement," with a sign compliments of Quick Signs, that reads: "Veteran Suicide Prevention, 22 plus per day is too many, Let’s make April Veteran Suicide Prevention month, 4 for 22 (April for the twenty-two)."
Here’s the why: There is on average, 22 veterans and one active that is lost to suicide per day. That’s over 660 veterans per month. This should not be allowed to happen.
I know this to be a fact, as I’m the father of an active Marine who lost his son to the demons he faced after his tour in Afghanistan. Presently, September is considered nationally as "Suicide Prevention Month," encompassing both veterans and civilians. A "change" to differentiate the two bodies is needed for stronger prevention/awareness.
Talking about this to your family and friends is another way to get this message circulating, with the ultimate goal of it reaching the ears of our veteran Navy Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the power to proclaim April "Veterans Suicide Prevention Month."
Mike Dalgliesh
Rotonda West
