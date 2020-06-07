Editor:
I understand the right for civil and peaceful demonstrations. However what we saw last night was more like riots, even in Florida.
I also would suggest the media should not be referring to these people as protesters, especially when they started damaging private property, setting fires, and attacking the police and Secret Service. These people are not "protestors", they are thugs, and should be treated as such.
Of course I'm sure that Trump would say "there were very nice people on both sides" including law enforcement, national guard personnel, and Secret Service members, all of which needed medical attention. Trump's constant angry rhetoric certainly doesn't help calm things down.
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
