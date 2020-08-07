Editor:

When protests broke out following the death of George Floyd and other atrocities, I, along with most Americans, shared the anger of the protesters. But they are pushing it now.

I, for one, am growing impatient with them. What are they trying to accomplish? They have gotten our attention. Now what are they going to do about it? Are they just protesting for something to do? As the situation escalates, more enforcement is involved, including federal policing, right or wrong. I happen to think federal involvement is wrong, but it is happening and it is costing money. So is the destruction.

This, at a time when we are trying to combat the disastrously handled Covid-19 outbreak. How can we start school safely? How can we protect the unemployed from losing their homes and from hunger? The distraction and expense of the protests are exactly what we don't need.

Quit it, folks! Do something constructive. Become police officers yourselves, run for city council, support good candidates for office, local, state and national, but leave the street.

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

