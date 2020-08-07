Editor:
When protests broke out following the death of George Floyd and other atrocities, I, along with most Americans, shared the anger of the protesters. But they are pushing it now.
I, for one, am growing impatient with them. What are they trying to accomplish? They have gotten our attention. Now what are they going to do about it? Are they just protesting for something to do? As the situation escalates, more enforcement is involved, including federal policing, right or wrong. I happen to think federal involvement is wrong, but it is happening and it is costing money. So is the destruction.
This, at a time when we are trying to combat the disastrously handled Covid-19 outbreak. How can we start school safely? How can we protect the unemployed from losing their homes and from hunger? The distraction and expense of the protests are exactly what we don't need.
Quit it, folks! Do something constructive. Become police officers yourselves, run for city council, support good candidates for office, local, state and national, but leave the street.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.