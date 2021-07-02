Editor:
Ah, yes. The Party of Lincoln. I'll bet ol' Abe is up there in the heavens beaming with pride at how his party is fighting tooth and nail to preserve their right to be potty-mouths while hiding behind the First Amendment. That people even need government to coax them to act in a civilized manner is disgusting and reprehensible. That folks cannot observe proper decorum in a civilized world speaks volumes about their absence of character and the supposed character of those who raised them.
Please don't give us your self-aggrandized version of government overreach. This is about willfully ignorant, repugnant people fighting for their right to remain stupid. Period!
If this nonsensical stuff isn't funny enough: Someone led his hoard of idiots — all ten or so — to a "major rally" in li'l' ol' Punta Gorda wearing what appeared to be a military-style tactical vest. You can't feel safe in a place like PG at high noon during a protest over a local signage ordinance, right? Absolutely hilarious! Got your name in the paper, huh, Adolph? His supposed militia is thousands strong but apparently all but a dozen had jury duty or some other such civic obligation that weekend?
So run around in circles exclaiming the sky is falling, Chicken Little, and do battle with windmills, Don Quixote, while decent people sit back and enjoy the amusement you provide by being pathetic examples of people with no moral, spiritual or ethical compass.
Paul St. Germain
Punta Gorda
