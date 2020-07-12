Editor:
We are an imperfect nation with imperfect people. Those pushing racism have no moral compass. Our country is confronting civil unrest resulting in deaths of both protesters and police. Use of lethal force reflects the inherent perils while policing immediate danger.
Many of these “peaceful” protests have turned violent. Is it a coincidence or was it planned, propagated by Left agitators? Where did the violence occur? Blue states or red states? Blue cities or red cities? Answer: Primarily Democratic controlled states and cities.
MSM and BLM touts only the deaths of people of color by police while ignoring the deaths of Black law officers. Which deaths of Black lives matter the most? Shouldn’t it be all?
The destruction/vandalism of monuments; Roosevelt, Columbus, Washington, Lincoln, WWII monuments, and churches, to list a few, demonstrate an illogical approach to sanitizing and rewriting history. What else will be done to be politically correct? How about renaming roads, towns, states, and national parks? Where does it end?
“Anatomy of Revolution,” by Crane Brinton, explains how organizing the discontented can bring about a revolution. When the disgruntled get their way (Seattle), there is a virtual abdication of power. As George Orwell’s satire in “Animal Farm” demonstrated, those rebelling for equality, freedom, and happiness for all, find there is no such thing. “Revolution only effects a radical improvement when the masses are aware.”
Is the current BLM wave of protest increasing public awareness to build a better society, or are the violent excesses dooming it to failure?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.