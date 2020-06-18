Editor:
Once again our country faces the controversy between policing and brutality. I have heard Hillary say she didn't see the similarities between now and the protests of the '60s. I do.
Peaceful protests called riots by police and politicians to justify excessive force. We the people of all colors marching to create a stronger union. I see lots of similarities between the Vietnam war protest and the civil rights protests of the '60s and now. I also thank God that we live in a country that can still protest injustice unlike our "friends" stuck in China and our friends in Hong Kong.
If you can't see the similarities I suggest you listen to the Woodstock Album, CD or Tape again check out Country Joe talking about the draft, check out Joan Baez singing about Joe Hill and if you think vulgar recording started with modern rap or hip hop you might want to skip over the "f.i.s.h." chant. Maybe Hillary is too young too remember. Maybe those Hippies got old and forgot. But I remember. You should too. Never again a Kent State
John Whitmire
Arcadia
