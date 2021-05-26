Editor:

I have been volunteering with Learn to Sail, Inc – recently rebranded as Gulf Shore Sailing – for 3 years. Most of the volunteers I work alongside are adults. But, we have several youth volunteers and ambassadors between the ages of 11 and 16 who assist with our summer programs.

These kids are some of the most kind, respectful, hard-working, compassionate, self-starting, creative, funny, and (best of all) reliable people I have ever worked alongside. They are patient, attentive to details, coachable, friendly, and just plain pleasant to be around. These youth volunteers and ambassadors are leaders in our organization and in our community.

I speak for the entire organization in saying that we enjoy and are grateful for their involvement in our programs. Thank you to those who raise these awesome kids. You have every right to feel proud.

Savannah Welton

Punta Gorda

